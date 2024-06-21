In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court has allowed over 1,500 students to retake the NEET-UG 2024 exam, following allegations of irregularities and paper leaks.

The court will also hear pleas from students who lost 45 minutes during the exam, seeking inclusion among those granted a re-exam.

NEET-UG counselling to proceed despite allegations

SC declines to halt NEET-UG counseling, issues notice to NTA

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:44 pm Jun 21, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court, on Friday, refused to stay the NEET-UG 2024 counseling process for the second time while issuing a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA). This decision was given by a vacation bench of the court during hearing on pleas calling for a probe, cancellation, and retest of the NEET-UG 2024 exam due to allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The NEET-UG 2024 exam, held on May 5, had its results released on June 4, ten days earlier than planned. This premature release sparked protests due to alleged irregularities and paper leaks, with 67 students reportedly scoring a perfect 720. As a result, petitions for a re-test were filed in various courts. The Supreme Court has authorized a re-test for over 1,500 students who received "grace marks."

Information

Re-test an option for 1,563 candidates

On June 13, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of these 1,563 candidates would be annulled, allowing them to either retake the exam on June 23 or forgo the compensatory marks previously awarded. The re-exam results are anticipated before June 30. Notably, the NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA, is essential for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses in both government and private institutions across the country.

Court proceeding

SC on transfer of petitions from HCs

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had already issued a notice regarding an NTA plea to transfer all petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024 exam from various high courts to the apex court. Justice Vikram Nath—leading the bench—stayed proceedings in different High Courts but maintained that the counseling process would continue unabated. In addition, the SC issued a notice to the Centre and the NTA concerning a petition from students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam at the Meghalaya center.

SC statement

'Minor negligence should be thoroughly examined'

These students argued they lost 45 minutes during the exam and sought inclusion among the 1,563 candidates granted grace marks and a re-exam on June 23. The court will hear these pleas on July 8. On Tuesday, a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti reiterated the importance of meticulous conduct in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, warning the advocates for the Centre and the NTA that even minor negligence in the exam process would be thoroughly examined.