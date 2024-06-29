In brief Simplifying... In brief Following the roof collapse at Delhi airport, a structural audit of all airports has been ordered.

The Aviation Ministry has set up a war room to manage refunds or alternate flights for affected passengers, and announced compensation for the victims.

Investigations are ongoing, with a technical committee formed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to probe the incident.

Airport roof collapse in New Delhi

Delhi airport roof collapse: Structural audit of all airports ordered

By Chanshimla Varah 11:19 am Jun 29, 202411:19 am

What's the story Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has ordered a structural preliminary inspection of all airports across India in the wake of the roof collapse at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1. "We have sought a report from all the airports...within 2-5 days, upon which we will see what necessary measures are needed to be taken," he said. A 45-year-old cab driver was killed and eight others injured when a portion of the roof collapsed during heavy rain on Friday.

Actions initiated

Measures taken post-incident and minister's response

In the aftermath, a war room has been set up to ensure refunds or alternate flights are provided to minimize inconvenience to affected passengers "For those people whose flights have been canceled, they are being given either a refund or an alternate flight," Naidu said, adding that refunds will be processed within seven days. Naidu also offered his condolences to the deceased and confirmed that the injured individuals have been hospitalized.

Investigation underway

It is a 15-year-old building: Minister

The newly-appointed aviation minister further slammed the Congress for engaging in politics over the tragic incident. Refuting the Congress's claim that the affected terminal was inaugurated in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu clarified that the collapsed building was inaugurated in 2009. "It is a 15-year-old building...using this situation to take a dig at the govt is not a good precedent," he said.

Aftermath

Legal proceedings and compensation announced

Police have registered a case on charges of causing death by negligence following the roof collapse. Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, has formed a technical committee to investigate the incident further. In addition to these measures, the Aviation Ministry has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the family of the deceased cab driver, and ₹3 lakh each for those who sustained injuries in this unfortunate incident.