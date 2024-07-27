Modi to visit Ukraine, first since 2022 Russia invasion
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned to visit Ukraine next month, marking his first trip since Russia's invasion in 2022, WION reported, citing sources. The visit, which is still being planned, is slated to take place in the third week of August, most likely around Ukraine's independence day. The planned visit also comes after a meeting between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Italy last month.
Modi reiterates India's support for peaceful resolution
Before the summit, when Modi secured a third term after the Lok Sabha elections, Zelensky congratulated him and invited him to visit his country. The leaders met in person in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit, where they talked about the situation in Ukraine. During the meeting, Modi said India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, stressing that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy."
Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward: Modi
Since the war began, India has maintained that it can only be ended via negotiation and diplomacy. Modi had also visited Moscow for two days earlier this month. During his discussion with President Vladimir Putin, Modi highlighted that dialogue is the best approach to resolving the ongoing crisis. "India has always called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Modi stated.
Zelenskyy criticized Modi's meeting with Putin
At the time, Zelenskyy criticized Modi's meeting with Putin, calling it a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts." "It is disheartening to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's most notorious criminal in Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote on social media. In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss Zelenskyy's words. India also postponed a meeting of the joint working group on culture with Ukraine in light of the event, the Economic Times reported.