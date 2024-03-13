Next Article

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022

Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

By Riya Baibhawi 04:55 pm Mar 13, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday cautioned the West that his country is prepared for nuclear war and would view any US troop deployment to Ukraine as a major escalation. "From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," he said, while also noting that as of now he doesn't see a need for it. Putin's remarks come just days ahead of the Russian Presidential Election, which is certain to grant him six more years in power.

US intervention in war

US troop deployment in Ukraine an intervention

Putin stressed that if the US were to send troops to Russia or Ukraine, it would be seen as an intervention. However, he said that there was no rushing into a nuclear war as there were enough analysts in the US to gauge the situation. "(In the US) there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic restraint," he said. Nonetheless, Putin reiterated Russia's readiness for such a situation.

Earlier statements

Putin's public nuclear warning

Unlike the cautious approach of Soviet leaders regarding nuclear comments, Putin has issued several public warnings to the US to deter its increased involvement in Ukraine. These warnings have raised concerns in Washington, but the White House claims it hasn't observed significant changes in Russia's nuclear stance since the war began. Meanwhile, Putin explained that Russia's nuclear doctrine outlines when nuclear weapons would be used, such as when the state's existence is threatened.

Negotiation ready

Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine: Putin

Putin said that "Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but they should be based on reality—and not on cravings after the use of psychotropic drugs," Putin said. The 71-year-old leader reteriated that he doesn't trust anyone and that he needed concrete guarantees. Meanwhile, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns warned that if the West didn't provide proper support for Ukraine, Kyiv would lose more territory to Russia which would embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India's role

India might have stopped Russia from using nukes: Report

Earlier this week, a CNN report stated that India and China might have played a key role in preventing Russia from using nuclear weapons in 2022 during its war with Ukraine. They claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, along with that of other nations, may have influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin to drop the idea of a nuclear strike. This happened despite Russian forces facing back-to-back setbacks on the war front.