In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi congratulated Starmer on his election win and thanked outgoing PM Rishi Sunak for his contributions to India-UK relations.

Starmer plans to strengthen UK-India ties, acknowledging past errors and focusing on a new strategic partnership.

His agenda includes a free trade agreement and increased cooperation in technology, security, education, and climate change. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Labour Party wins UK general elections

Modi congratulates Starmer for poll win; has message for Sunak

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:59 pm Jul 05, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer for his party's historic win in United Kingdom general elections. The party secured 412 seats out of the total 650 in the House of Commons, ending a 14-year Conservative rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer... I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Statement

Modi thanks Sunak for 'admirable leadership'

Separately, PM Modi also thanked outgoing PM Rishi Sunak for his "admirable leadership" and his contributions in deepening the India-UK ties. "Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi said.

Twitter Post

Read PM Modi's post here

Bilateral relations

Starmer's vision for UK-India relations

Starmer's foreign policy agenda includes a focus on enhancing United Kingdom-India relations. Acknowledging "past mistakes," such as the Labour Party's stance on issues like Kashmir, Starmer is committed to establishing a "new strategic partnership" with India. His dedication to a free trade agreement (FTA) and increased bilateral cooperation in areas like technology, security, education, and climate change underscores his intent to strengthen ties with one of the world's fastest-growing economies.