In brief Simplifying... In brief Congress MP Priyanka Vadra has questioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's objection to the chant 'Jai Samvidhaan' (Hail the Constitution) in the Indian Parliament.

This comes after Birla's rebuke of opposition leaders for raising slogans during the Presidential address.

Vadra argued that the Constitution, which every member swears an oath to and protects citizens' rights, should not be opposed.

The controversy also saw various slogans raised by different party leaders during the oath-taking ceremony. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Priyanka Gandhi questions chanting in Parliament

Priyanka challenges Lok Sabha speaker's objection to 'Jai Samvidhaan' chant

By Chanshimla Varah 06:44 pm Jun 27, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on whether chanting "Jai Samvidhaan" (long live Constitution) in Parliament is no longer acceptable after Birla objected to opposition leaders chanting the slogan. This query was prompted by an incident involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who concluded his oath with "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhaan." Opposition leaders then repeated Tharoor's chant, to which the Speaker reminded them that they had already taken their oaths.

Alleged suppression

Gandhi accuses government of suppressing opposition voices

When Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda argued that the Speaker should not have objected, Birla retorted, "Don't give advice on what to object to and what not to. Sit down." Referring to this eposide, Vadra asked, "Can't 'Jai Samvidhaan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament?" "Those in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted 'Jai Samvidhaan'."

Twitter Post

'Sit down': Birla tells opposition leaders

Presidential address

Opposition raises slogans against Centre during Presidential address

Vadra added that this is "the Constitution by which Parliament functions, the Constitution by which every member takes an oath, the Constitution by which every citizen gets the protection of life and livelihood." "Will this same Constitution now be opposed to suppressing the voice of the opposition?" she questioned. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began with the swearing-in of all newly elected Members of Parliament and will continue until July 3.

Different slogans

Different slogans raised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who took the oath on Tuesday, also ended it with the slogan "Jai Hind Jai Samvidhaan." Other different slogans witnessed at the oath-taking ceremony were "Jai Bhim, jai Bharat, jai Samvidhan, jai Mandal, jai Johar, jai jawan, jai kisan," which was uttered by Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad. Meanwhile, BJP and AIMIM leaders Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar and Asaduddin Owaisi triggered controversies for raising "Jai Hindu Rashtra" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine" slogans.