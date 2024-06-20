In brief Simplifying... In brief Mahtab, a seven-time MP, has been appointed as the temporary Speaker of Lok Sabha, known as the pro-tem Speaker, until a permanent Speaker is elected.

7-time MP Mahtab is new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 08:52 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-time MP, as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The appointment—effective under Article 95(1) of the Constitution—will last until a new speaker is elected during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, scheduled from June 24 to July 3. Mahtab won his seat in Cuttack for the seventh time in 2024 as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate after resigning from the Biju Dal due to dissatisfaction with its functioning.

Since the Speaker has to be elected by a simple majority in the House, until then, a pro-tem Speaker is chosen to perform the Speaker's duties, including the oath-taking of MPs. The word "pro-tem" means "for the time being" or "temporarily." The "pro-tem" post is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Role, duties of the pro-tem speaker

The role of a pro-tem speaker, however, is detailed in the Handbook on the Working of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The handbook says that when the Speaker post falls vacant before a new Lok Sabha convenes, "the duties of the Speaker are to be performed by a Member of the House appointed for this purpose by the President as Speaker pro-tem."