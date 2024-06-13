Modi heads to Italy for G7 summit

G7 summit: PM Modi leaves for Italy today

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:26 am Jun 13, 202410:26 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 leaders' summit, marking his first trip abroad after beginning his third term. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Modi will participate in an outreach session on Friday, focusing on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that this will be a bloc agenda item, where the G7 and Outreach Countries will share their views and perspectives.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The G7 (Group of Seven) includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan. While the European Union is not a member, it participates in the annual summit. India has been invited as an Outreach Country, along with Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and some international organizations, including the United Nations. PM Modi will attend the G7 summit for the fifth consecutive time. This will be India's 11th G7 summit.

G7 summit

Key priorities under Italy's presidency

The G7 summit, under Italy's presidency, has identified key priorities for the year. These include: first, the conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East and their global impact; second, relationships with developing nations and emerging economies, with a focus on Africa and the Indo-Pacific region; third, issues of migration, climate-energy linkages, and food security; and lastly, artificial intelligence.

Participation

India's role in G7 Summit: Defence and maritime cooperation

Notably, India will focus on defence and maritime cooperation. Ambassador Vani Rao stated, "Defence and security will be an important pillar that we want to build here. We are looking at cooperation in critical technologies, linking the defence industries of the two countries and also maritime cooperation." With Ukraine expected to be a key topic at the summit, India has reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the best options for resolving the conflict.

Meetings

PM Modi to review bilateral ties with global leaders

The Prime Minister is also set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders last met at the COP28 Summit in Abu Dhabi in December 2023. During Meloni's state visit in March 2023, India-Italy relations were elevated to a strategic partnership, emphasizing defence, the Indo-Pacific, energy, and science and technology. PM Modi is also expected to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden.