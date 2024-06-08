Next Article

High security measures for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Snipers, 2,500 police personnel: Delhi readies for Modi's swearing-in

By Chanshimla Varah 09:50 am Jun 08, 202409:50 am

What's the story Top-tier security, similar to the ones seen at last year's G20 Summit, will remain in place in Delhi on Sunday for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The Rashtrapati Bhawan, the venue of the event, will be heavily guarded by five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers. "Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue," an official told PTI.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday. He will be the first prime minister to serve three terms since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru. On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu invited Modi to form the next union government, days after his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats in the 543-member house. The majority mark is 272.

Dignitary security

High alert and dignitary protection for Modi's ceremony

The city will be on high alert due to the presence of dignitaries from SAARC nations attending the ceremony. These dignitaries will have designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back. Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and the Seychelles are expected at the event. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice President of the Republic of the Seychelles Ahmed Afif are expected to arrive in India on Saturday.

Venue security

Hotels and Rashtrapati Bhawan under tight security

Hotels such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi have been brought under security cover in preparation for the event. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will have a three-layered security both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at the outer ring, followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring.

Traffic management

Traffic diversions and border checkings enhanced

Several roads leading toward central Delhi may be closed on Sunday, or there may be traffic diversions in the morning. Border checkings in the national capital will also be enhanced from Saturday itself. Security personnel will inhabit at least two rooms in each hotel that will serve as control rooms. During the ceremony, malls, markets, monuments, and places of worship will be heavily guarded by quick response teams, commando groups, and striking troops driving special vehicles.