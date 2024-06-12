Next Article

Pema Khandu is likely to take oath on Thursday

Pema Khandu to be Arunachal Pradesh CM once again

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:13 pm Jun 12, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Pema Khandu was on Wednesday re-elected as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh following a landslide victory for his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the state assembly polls. The BJP, under Khandu's leadership, secured 46 out of 60 seats in the assembly. This marks another term for Khandu who first assumed office in 2016 and is now set to continue his leadership in the state.

Meeting details

Decision made in BJP MLAs meeting today

The decision to retain Khandu as CM was made during a meeting of newly-elected BJP lawmakers in Itanagar. The meeting was attended by party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah, and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh. The senior leaders arrived in the state capital ahead of the meeting, BJP state chief Biyuram Wahge.

Government formation

Khandu to stake claim to form government

Following his re-election as the BJP legislature party leader, Khandu is set to meet Governor KT Parnaik to stake his claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning, with senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh acting as observers. According to BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, the ceremony will take place at 3:00pm on Thursday.

Assembly composition

Other parties also secure seats in Arunachal assembly

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the National People's Party won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party won three seats, two seats were won by the People's Party of Arunachal, one by the Congress and three by Independent candidates. Despite offering support to the BJP government, it is reported that the National People's Party is unlikely to get representation in the new Cabinet.