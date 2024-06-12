Next Article

Mohan Majhi takes oath as Odisha CM

4-time MLA Mohan Majhi becomes Odisha's 1st BJP CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:45 pm Jun 12, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Mohan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as the Bharatiya Janata Party's first chief minister in Odisha—ending Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik's 24-year reign. Along with Majhi, Kanak Vardhan Singh and Pravati Parida took oath as his deputies. The event, at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and others. Majhi, hailed as a grassroots leader, was unanimously chosen as the BJP Legislature Party leader during a meeting on Tuesday.

CM's statement

Will make Odisha number one state: Majhi

Addressing the media after his selection as the Odisha CM, Majhi said, "The government of the past 24 years has been changed. We will try to fulfil the belief that the people have shown in the BJP...for the development of Odisha. I promise to make Odisha the number one state," he said. Majhi, a four-time MLA, is recognized as a significant tribal voice in Odisha. At 52, he was the youngest among the contenders for the chief minister's post.

New CM

Tribal CM for Odisha with 23% tribals

Appointing Majhi as the CM is also seen as a strategic move as Odisha's population comprises around 23% tribals. Known for his exceptional organisational skills, Majhi secured his victory from the Keonjhar seat this year with a winning margin of 11,577 votes. "Keonjhar is mineral-rich and he belongs to Keonjhar. Odisha will develop. Odisha's CM will be someone who speaks Odia, understands Odia pride and someone who has the blessings of Lord Jagannath," BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj

Head of state

Regional balance in choice of CM, deputies

The party's choices for CM and his deputies are also being seen as an attempt at striking regional balance. While Majhi is from Keonjhar in north Odisha, Vardhan Singh and Parida belong to the western and coastal regions of the state, respectively. Notably, Majhi will be the third tribal CM of Odisha after Hemananda Biswal and Giridhar Gamang, both from the Congress. Meanwhile, Parida will be the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

2024 results

Historic win for BJP in Odisha

In the assembly elections, the BJP stormed to power in Odisha—capturing 78 out of 147 seats. With the support of three Independent MLAs, their tally has increased to 81. This is a historic win for the BJP—not only because it came to power for the first time in Odisha, but also because it ended the BJD's five-term rule, which was reduced to just 51 seats. The BJP also won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.