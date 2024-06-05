Next Article

TDP to maintain alliance with NDA

TDP chief Naidu says his party will remain with NDA

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:10 pm Jun 05, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that his party will continue its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This comes a day after the general election results were announced in which the BJP failed to secure the majority mark on its own. It is now relying on its NDA partners to form the government. Notably, the TDP has 16 Lok Sabha seats—placing the party in a crucial position in the alliance.

Victory acknowledgement

Naidu credits alliance partners for election victory

In the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly elections, of the 175 seats, the TDP has won 135 seats by itself. Its allies the Janasena Party and the BJP have won 21 and eight seats respectively. Speaking to reporters at his resident in Amravati, Naidu credited the poll victory to his alliance partners, saying that it was a "combined effort." He added that he will attend the NDA partners meeting in New Delhi.

Statement

'We are in NDA, going to New Delhi...'

"I have been in politics for several years and had seen so many political changes in the country. We are in the NDA, and I am going to New Delhi this afternoon to take part in the meeting of the NDA allies. I shall let you know all the details once I return from New Delhi," Naidu said. The former Andhra CM refused to comment on the rumors about an invitation from the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

2024 results

Naidu, Nitish emerge as kingmakers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The BJP-led NDA fell short of expectations against a surprisingly strong showing by the opposition bloc. The BJP secured 240 seats—below the majority mark of 272—while the Congress won 99. Amid the scheme of things, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Naidu have emerged as "kingmakers."

Former allies

INDIA bloc seeking to engage with Naidu, Kumar

Meanwhile, there were reports that the INDIA bloc is seeking to engage with Naidu and Kumar—both of whom were former allies. To recall, Kumar was instrumental in forming the bloc and even hosted the first meeting of the opposition leaders from across the country. He quit the alliance in January and rejoined the ruling NDA. Separately, Naidu—earlier part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2019—reunited with the NDA in March.