In brief Simplifying... In brief On his visit to Srinagar, PM Modi celebrated the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, highlighting the global expansion of yoga and its positive impact on Indian tourism.

He emphasized the emergence of a new 'yoga economy', with tourists flocking to India for authentic yoga experiences, creating job opportunities for the youth.

Despite a rain delay, the event, attended by notable figures, underscored the global influence of yoga, including a 101-year-old French yoga teacher who received the Padma Shri.

PM Modi celebrates International Yoga Day

PM Modi's 'yoga economy' message in 'land of sadhana' Srinagar

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:35 am Jun 21, 202409:35 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked the International Yoga Day in Srinagar, the "land of sadhana." During the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, PM Modi said yoga enables people to understand that "our well-being is connected to the well-being of the world." He added that the practice of this ancient Indian tradition has grown significantly over the past decade and mentioned that the "yoga economy" has created job opportunities in India.

Historic journey

10-years of yoga day

Notably, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. "I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world...International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records," he said.

Yoga economy

Yoga's global expansion boosted Indian tourism: PM

The PM, who is on a two-day tour to Srinagar, said, "I have got an opportunity to come to the land of 'yoga' and 'sadhna.'" "In Srinagar, we can feel the 'shakti' that we get from yoga. I extend my wishes on the occasion of Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir to people performing yoga all across India and the world," he added. PM Modi also said that the global expansion of yoga has boosted yoga tourism to India.

Daily practice

'Change in perception toward yoga'

"In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception...Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy...In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connection of Yoga tourism is being seen," he said. "Tourists from across the world are coming to India because they want to learn authentic Yoga in India...People are even keeping personal Yoga trainers...All of these have created new opportunities for the youth, new employment opportunities for youth," he added.

Rain delay

PM's yoga event delayed due to heavy rains

The PM further said, "This year...a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France was accorded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India but she dedicated her entire life to...Yoga. Today, research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities." The 30-minute yoga session was supposed to begin at 7:00am but was delayed due to the rain. The event was attended by, among others, Liuetenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.