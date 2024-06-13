Next Article

Security review meeting chaired by PM Modi

PM Modi reviews J&K security amid rising terror attacks

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:27 pm Jun 13, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following four encounters between security forces and terrorists over the past four days. He spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, receiving a comprehensive overview of the security situation and counter-terrorism operations in the Union Territory. According to NDTV, PM Modi has instructed authorities to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces' counter-terrorism capabilities.

Meeting

PM discuss J&K situation with L-G Sinha

The Prime Minister discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations with Home Minister Shah. He also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess the situation in the Union Territory. During these discussions, he was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration to address the ongoing security concerns.

Violence

Terror attacks escalate in Jammu and Kashmir

Over the past four days, terrorists have launched attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts. These incidents resulted in the death of nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force jawan, with several others injured. A bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in Reasi on Sunday, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Two days later, terrorists targeted a joint checkpost in Doda, injuring six security personnel.

Terror investigation

Investigation underway

The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba as responsible for these attacks. Sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district have been released. In response to these incidents, 11 teams, including one from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been formed to investigate the attacks and assess the situation.

Political backlash

Congress criticizes PM Modi's response to terror attacks

The Congress has criticized PM Modi for his silence on the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera stated, "A spate of terror attacks has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past three days, whilst PM Modi is busy posting responses to congratulatory tweets by Pakistani leaders." The party also labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Naya Kashmir" policy a "failure," arguing that recent events have debunked claims of peace and normalcy in the region.