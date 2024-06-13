Next Article

The landslides have claimed the lives of three people in Majwa village

Sikkim: Heavy rain causes landslides; swollen Teesta leaves hundreds homeless

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Jun 13, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Heavy rainfall in North Sikkim has triggered multiple landslides, effectively isolating the region from the rest of the state. The rain has also caused the River Teesta to swell and overflow its banks, rendering hundreds of people homeless. The landslides have claimed the lives of three people in Majwa village, South Sikkim. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the three victims.

Damage report

Infrastructure severely damaged by landslides

According to Mangan district magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, the situation is being monitored round the clock. Entire houses in Upper Gyathang and Tarag villages were obliterated by the landslides. The road leading to Mangan district headquarters has also been severed due to these natural calamities. Similarly, National Highway 10, a crucial link between Sikkim and Kalimpong in West Bengal, has been impacted by the landslides.

Evacuation underway

National Highway 10 affected, residents evacuate

In South Sikkim, water from the swollen Teesta River has entered Melli Stadium, and in Teesta Bazar in Kalimpong, residents have evacuated their homes due to rising water levels. The road leading to Darjeeling via Peshok is now submerged under floodwater. An alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for North Bengal, further complicating the situation and potentially exacerbating the existing damage.

Ongoing crisis

Continuous rainfall triggers more landslides

No new casualties were reported as of Wednesday evening. However, the debris from these landslides has blocked and damaged National Highway 10. Heavy showers on the night of June 10 caused extensive damage to properties at Thek village in Pakyong district, leading to erosion along riverbanks and damaging several houses. Last October, a similar natural calamity killed over 100 people in North Sikkim following a glacial lake outburst.