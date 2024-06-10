Next Article

Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Sikkim CM

Prem Singh Tamang takes oath as Sikkim CM

By Chanshimla Varah 05:38 pm Jun 10, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Prem Singh Tamang, the chairperson of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), took oath as the Chief Minsiter of Sikkim for the second consecutive term on Monday (June 10). The oath of office and secrecy were administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a ceremony held in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. Tamang's SKM party won 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly election.

Election results

SKM party dominates Sikkim Assembly elections

Sonam Lama, Arun Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Bhim Hang Limboo, Bhoj Raj Rai, GT Dhungel, Purun Kumar Gurung, and Pintsho Namgyal Lepcha also took oaths as ministers in the Sikkim government. The SKM ended the 25-year rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in 2019 by winning 17 seats against former Chief Minister Chamling's Pawan party, which secured 15. Tamang, popularly known as "Golay," emerged victorious in both the Rhenock and Soreng Chakung constituencies in the 2024 election.

Twitter Post

Watch the swearing-in here