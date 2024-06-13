Indian employees struggling with mental health

86% Indian employees struggling at workplaces: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:54 pm Jun 13, 202403:54 pm

What's the story A recent report by Gallup reveals that a staggering 86% of Indian employees categorize their current state as "struggling" or "suffering," while a mere 14% consider themselves to be "thriving." This figure is significantly lower than the global average of 34%, as per the Gallup 2024 State of the Global Workplace report. The study, which evaluates employee mental health and wellbeing globally, classified respondents into three categories: thriving, struggling, and suffering.

Classification criteria and impact on wellbeing

The report classified respondents as "thriving" if they rated their current life situation positively (7 or higher) and had an optimistic outlook for the next five years. Those with uncertain or negative views of their present life situation, experiencing more daily stress and financial worries, were categorized as "struggling." Respondents feeling miserable (rating of 4 or below) with a pessimistic future outlook were labelled as "suffering."

Consequences of suffering and struggling status

The Gallup report indicated that those classified as "suffering" are more likely to lack basic necessities such as food and shelter. They also tend to experience physical pain, high levels of stress, worry, sadness, and anger. Furthermore, they have less access to health insurance and care and bear over double the disease burden compared to those identified as "thriving."

South Asia records lowest thriving employee percentage

The study highlighted that South Asia has the lowest percentage of "thriving" employees globally, with only 15% of respondents in this region identifying as such. This figure is 19% points below the global average. Within this region, India has the second-highest rate of thriving at just 14%, marginally behind Nepal at 22%.

Emotional state of Indian employees: Gallup report

Regarding daily emotions, 35% of Indian respondents reported experiencing daily anger, the highest in South Asia. However, India reported the lowest daily stress levels in the region with only 32% of respondents experiencing daily stress. This is significantly lower compared to 62% in Sri Lanka and 58% in Afghanistan.

High employee engagement amid wellbeing challenges

Despite the wellbeing challenges, India maintains a high employee engagement rate of 32%, significantly above the global average of 23%. This suggests that while many Indian employees may be "struggling" or "suffering" in terms of wellbeing, a substantial portion remains engaged and committed to their work.