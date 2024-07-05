In brief Simplifying... In brief Several Indian-origin politicians, including Preet Kaur Gill and Kanishka Narayan from the Labour Party, and Conservative leaders Shivani Raja, Suella Braverman, and Gagan Mohindra, have secured seats in the UK's House of Commons.

These victories highlight the growing diversity in UK politics.

These victories highlight the growing diversity in UK politics.

Their roles range from addressing public health issues to making history as Wales's first MP from a minority ethnic background.

Indian-origin politicians secure seats in UK elections

Which Indian-origin politicians made it to UK's House of Commons

By Chanshimla Varah 01:43 pm Jul 05, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Rallying behind the slogan "It's time for change," the Labour Party in the United Kingdom (UK) delivered a stunning blow to the Rishi Sunak-led Conservation Party after 14 years. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is now certain to become prime minister, replacing his counterpart, Sunak, in the coming hours. Among the high-profile Conservative casualties are former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sunak, despite presiding over one of the worst electoral losses in British political history, retained his seat from northern England.

Political profiles

Preet Kaur Gill from Labour Party won Birmingham Edgbaston

Another British Indian who made it to the House of Commons was Preet Kaur Gill from the Labour Party. She was re-elected from Birmingham Edgbaston. As Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, she addressed problems such as dentistry, healthcare access, teenage vaping, and child health. She also chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Sikhs and serves as vice-chair for a number of organizations, including International Freedom of Religion or Belief, the Commonwealth Games, and Aid Match.

Election highlights

Historic wins and controversial victories in UK elections

Kanishka Narayan, also from the Labour Party, made history as Wales's first MP from a minority ethnic background. Narayan was born in India and moved to Cardiff at the age of 12. Following his admission to Eton on a scholarship, he pursued further education at Stanford and Oxford before transitioning to a career as a civil servant. From Leicester East, Conservative leader Shivani Raja emerged the winner, defeating a host of heavyweights, including former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz.

Diversity growth

Increased diversity in UK's House of Commons

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Suella Braverman won the Fareham and Waterlooville seats. During the Sunak-led government's cabinet reshuffle, Braverman sparked controversy by claiming that the Metropolitan Police were lenient with pro-Palestine rallies. James Cleverly replaced her as interior minister. Braverman's Conservatve colleague Gagan Mohindra has also been re-elected from South West Herts. The Punjabi Hindu MP was one of 15 MPs of Indian origin elected at the 2019 general election.