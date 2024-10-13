Summarize Simplifying... In short Dharma Productions has decided to stop pre-release screenings, citing concerns over corruption and 'paid reviews' in Bollywood.

Dharma won't hold pre-release screenings anymore; industry experts reveal why

Why Dharma Productions has decided to discontinue pre-release screenings

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 13, 2024

What's the story In a major shift, Dharma Productions, headed by Karan Johar, recently announced that it will no longer hold pre-release screenings for critics. The move marks a significant departure from the promotional cycle of Hindi films, which typically includes a teaser, trailer, songs, media interviews, and finally a press screening close to the release. Though Dharma cited innovation and adaptability as the reasons, several industry insiders have now provided a clearer picture.

Industry insights

'Audience is the king, not critics': Dharma insider

Indian Express spoke to multiple industry insiders to understand the implications and possible reasons behind this decision. A Dharma Productions insider said the move was a statement asserting that "the audience is the king, not critics." "It is a subtle statement to end corruption in a section of film critics because when there are press shows then monetary conversations happen for rigging the reviews."

Corruption concerns

'Credibility crisis' and 'paid reviews' in Bollywood

The industry insider further elaborated that some producers pay "trade influencers" on social media to hype their films and provide "paid reviews." A filmmaker shared a "rate card" of influencers masquerading as critics, who allegedly charge ₹15K per tweet to ₹60K for positive reviews. They said, "This way review management might stop because Bollywood right now is in a severe credibility crisis."

Extortion worries

'Extortion' and negative campaigns: A growing concern

The Dharma insider also expressed concern over the possibility of planting negative reviews, saying, "If you can buy a positive review, you can very well plant negative reviews as well." "When there is so much at stake egos are high and the market so vulnerable you don't want to take any chances with negativity spoiling the party." An image management executive echoed the sentiments, calling the practice "extortion" and adding that Dharma can help end this.

Critical response

Critics and reviewers express disappointment over Dharma's decision

However, professional film reviewers have been disappointed with Dharma Productions's decision. Journalist Shilajit Mitra called it "disappointing" and "reeks of double standards." "It is a bit hard to believe that pre-release screenings won't happen categorically. Perhaps they will just happen under the radar and for a select bunch of critics," he said. Some other critics, who spoke to IE on the condition of anonymity, predicted that this move could lead to "worse writing and less thoughtful, considered opinion" on films.