The untitled project, which offers the actors roles distinct from their previous film Dhadak, will be Ghaywan's second feature film.

Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter reunite for Karan Johar-Neeraj Ghaywan's next: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:38 am Jul 18, 202411:38 am

What's the story Six years after their Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are reportedly set to share the screen again. The upcoming drama, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is currently in pre-production. National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) will direct the film, which is scheduled to start filming in Bhopal in October 2024, reported Peeping Moon.

Why Kapoor and Khatter signed the upcoming drama

The upcoming film offers Kapoor and Khatter roles that are significantly different from their characters in Dhadak. A source close to the development stated that the film is a well-written, ensemble-cast drama. Both the young actors quickly came aboard as it offered them roles that were a complete departure from what they played in Dhadak. "They had been itching to collaborate once more since their first movie and are thrilled to have found the perfect reunion recipe in Neeraj's film."

A quick look at Ghaywan's career

The yet-untitled project will mark Ghaywan's second feature directorial, nine years after his critically acclaimed debut film, Masaan. Since then, Ghaywan has primarily worked on OTT projects including Sacred Games Season 2, two episodes of Made in Heaven Season 2, and a segment of Dharma Productions's anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. Mardaani 2 and Tiger 3 actor Vishal Jethwa will co-star in the project.

Kapoor and Khatter's continued association with Dharma Productions

The upcoming film marks Kapoor's sixth project with Dharma Productions, following Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and the forthcoming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. For Khatter, this is his second film under the banner of Dharma Productions. Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Ulajh on August 2, while Khatter will soon be seen in Netflix's The Perfect Couple.