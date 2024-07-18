In short Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a former Miss World and Bollywood star, faced fear and loneliness when she first entered Hollywood, finding it unfamiliar and lacking support.

Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas, renowned for her roles in Hollywood projects such as Citadel, Baywatch, and Love Again, recently shared her experiences of loneliness and fear during the initial phase of her Hollywood career. In a candid conversation with Cavanaugh James on his podcast, Read the Room, Chopra Jonas revealed the humbling experience of facing rejection in the industry. She emphasized that she chose not to let rejection upset/deter her path, instead opting to work hard and navigate different paths.

Emotional struggles

'Lacked friends to call at 2 in the morning'

Chopra Jonas further delved into her feelings of loneliness during her early Hollywood days. She described the industry as unfamiliar, filled with strangers, and lacking the support she needed. "I was in an unfamiliar industry, surrounded by people I didn't know, and lacked friends to call at 2 in the morning," she said. The actor also highlighted how being in New York City, a daunting place on its own, intensified her feelings of fear and loneliness.

Career transition

Chopra Jonas's journey from Bollywood to Hollywood

Before her transition to Hollywood, Chopra Jonas was crowned Miss World in 2000 and made her acting debut in the Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan alongside Vijay. Her first Bollywood film was The Hero: Love Story of a Spy with Sunny Deol. She gained widespread recognition with Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. The actor has since delivered stellar performances in films like Aitraaz, Fashion, and Mary Kom.

Current work

Her recent and upcoming Hollywood projects

Chopra Jonas has continued to make her mark with films like Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink, and The White Tiger. She also had an extended cameo in Keanu Reeves's The Matrix Resurrections and most recently appeared in the romantic-comedy Love Again. Currently, Chopra Jonas is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Heads of State, which will feature John Cena and Idris Elba in significant roles.