Sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' in development

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:02 am Jul 09, 202410:02 am

What's the story Disney is reportedly developing a sequel to the 2006 blockbuster The Devil Wears Prada. The original film's screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, is in talks to return for the sequel. It remains uncertain which members of the original cast will reprise their roles. The first movie featured Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in leading roles. The news of the sequel's development was initially reported by Puck.

Plot details

Sequel to explore decline of traditional magazine publishing

The sequel's storyline reportedly centers on Miranda Priestly, played by Streep in the original film, as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Priestly faces off against Emily Charlton, originally portrayed by Blunt, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group. The advertising dollars that Charlton controls are desperately needed by Priestly.

Fan anticipation

Original film's success and speculation of sequel

The Devil Wears Prada was a box office hit, grossing $326.7M and earning Streep a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy, as well as an Academy Award nomination. The film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about the harsh realities of working at a fashion magazine. In recent years, fans have speculated about the possibility of a sequel, with original cast members keeping the film alive in public memory through reunions and interviews.

Production update

Stage musical version and sequel production details

As news of The Devil Wears Prada sequel emerges, a stage musical version is also in the works, with previews beginning ahead of an October opening on London's West End. The musical features an original score by Elton John and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. The sequel is being produced by Oscar winner Wendy Finerman, although Disney has yet to comment on the development.