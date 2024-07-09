In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming thriller 'Longlegs' features Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker, racing against time to save a family from a killer with occult ties.

The film's promo keeps Nicolas Cage's character a mystery, with director Oz Perkins likening the suspense to a circus freak show.

Cage's character is teased as a "warning label on a jar of nitroglycerin," hinting at a shocking reveal.

The film releases in India this Friday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Heart-pumping encounter with Nicolas Cage in new promo

'Longlegs' promo reveals Maika Monroe's heart-pounding encounter with Nicolas Cage

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:21 am Jul 09, 202411:21 am

What's the story A new promotional video for the forthcoming horror film Longlegs showcases actor Maika Monroe's intense first encounter with co-star Nicolas Cage in his menacing avatar. The promo, fittingly named Heartbeat, reveals Monroe's heart rate soaring to a staggering 170 BPM upon seeing Cage in character as the movie's titular serial killer, Longlegs. Monroe described this encounter as a "visceral experience I'll never forget."

Plot reveal

'Longlegs' plot and Monroe's reaction fuel anticipation

The plot of Longlegs centers on a complicated case involving traces of the occult and a ruthless killer with a personal link to the protagonist, FBI agent Lee Harker (Monroe). The suspense is heightened by the race against time to save another innocent family from becoming victims. The promo video cleverly hides Cage's appearance in the film, leaving viewers to solely rely on Monroe's intense reaction to gauge his character's horror.

Twitter Post

Catch the promo here

Character mystery

Director and Cage tease 'Longlegs' character reveal

Director Oz Perkins has chosen to keep Cage's character under wraps, likening the suspense to a "freak show at a circus tent." He stated, "We've got the thing behind the curtain, and when there's enough people gathered 'round, we're going to pull the curtain." Cage added that his character is akin to a "warning label on a jar of nitroglycerin," hinting at its potential impact on viewers' reality and perception. Longlegs releases in India on Friday.