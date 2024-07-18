In short Simplifying... In short The blockbuster film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has made a splash at the box office, crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide in just 16 days.

'Kalki 2898 AD' dominates box office

'Kalki 2898 AD' utilizes Muharram holiday to record fair collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Jul 18, 202411:18 am

What's the story The film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has dominated the box office for three consecutive weeks, amassing a domestic net collection of ₹595.75 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. On its 21st day in theaters, the movie earned ₹6.5 crore, a slight increase from the previous day's ₹5.1 crore earnings. This increase is potentially due to the Muharram holiday observed across most parts of India.

Global earnings

'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses ₹1000 crore mark worldwide

Vyjayanthi Movies, the film's producers, announced on July 13 that Kalki 2898 AD had crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide on its 16th day of release. Since then, the movie has earned around ₹45 crore net in India alone. These figures suggest that it may have surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Pathaan, which stands at ₹1,055 crore.

Future projections

'Kalki 2898 AD' anticipated to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

At present, Kalki 2898 AD is trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan, which earned ₹640.25 crore net at the domestic box office and collected ₹1,160 crore worldwide. However, with no major pan-Indian releases expected in the coming weeks, industry experts predict that Kalki 2898 AD will surpass the numbers of Jawan. The first quarter of 2024 ended positively for Indian cinema with Kalki 2898 AD emerging as the highest-grossing film in this part of the year.

Box office impact

'Kalki' contributed over 15% to 2024's first half collections

The first half of 2024 closed just above the ₹5,000 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, with June being the best month in terms of collection. According to Ormax Media, the cumulative box office for January-June releases stands at ₹5,015 crore. Kalki 2898 AD significantly contributed to this total, accounting for over 15% of the overall collections so far in the year with its total earnings at ₹772 crore.

Bollywood dominance

'Kalki 2898 AD' tops Bollywood, sequel in the works

The film has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi-speaking region, surpassing Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to become the biggest Bollywood movie of the year. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Deepika Padukone. In addition to its box office success, it has been confirmed that a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is in development. The second half of 2024 is expected to perform better than the first half with a strong lineup of films across various languages.