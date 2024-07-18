In short Simplifying... In short After their wedding, Anant and Merchant celebrated with multiple receptions before heading to Jamnagar, a city of significant familial importance.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant continue their celebrations in Jamnagar

Video: Post-wedding, Radhika's 'griha pravesh' in Jamnagar draws attention

By Isha Sharma 10:47 am Jul 18, 202410:47 am

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12. The lavish ceremony took place in Mumbai and was attended by a host of dignitaries and celebrities. Notable attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hollywood star John Cena, American TV personalities Kim Kardashian, and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Now, the post-wedding festivities have taken center stage!

Reception details

Post-wedding celebrations continue in Jamnagar

Following the wedding, Anant and Merchant hosted several receptions over three days before flying to Jamnagar. The city holds a special place in their hearts as it is the birthplace of Anant's grandmother and the starting point of his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and his father's business. "This is my dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi," Anant earlier said. Upon their arrival on July 16, they were greeted by crowds showering them with flowers.

Cultural rituals

Traditional 'griha pravesh' ceremony held in Jamnagar

A video of Merchant performing a traditional Griha Pravesh at their house in Jamnagar has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen soaking her feet in red dye (alta) and leaving her footprints on a cloth before entering the house. Earlier, the couple also hosted a special dinner for the media on July 15, expressing their gratitude for the support and coverage of their wedding. "Hame aashirwad dijiye," they said to everyone present, seeking prayers.

Pre-wedding events

Throwback to pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Previously, in March, the couple organized three-day-long lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, with the couple inviting several Bollywood biggies and international celebrities. The audience was entertained by an exhilarating performance by acclaimed singer Rihanna. Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh were also among the performers, while another highlight of the event was a surprise dance by Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan.