After their lavish Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar, with their arrival marked by a shower of rose petals.

The couple's post-wedding events, including the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were star-studded affairs with celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kim Kardashian in attendance.

The grandeur of the wedding was widely praised, with John Cena expressing gratitude for the "unforgettable moments" on Instagram.

Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in grand ceremony last week

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant receive warm welcome in Jamnagar; watch video

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:58 am Jul 17, 202410:58 am

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by numerous Bollywood stars and international celebrities, including Ranveer Singh who led the baaraat. Attendees were treated to performances by world-renowned singers. Following the several months-long celebrations, the newlyweds received reached Jamnagar, Gujarat recently, where their first pre-wedding event was hosted.

Festive reception

Rose petals were showered on the pair

Following the wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Ambani and Merchant hosted multiple receptions and post-wedding events. The couple then returned to Jamnagar where they were greeted by a large crowd. Viral videos captured their arrival as they waved to the crowd from atop a luxury car, showered with rose petals. Ambani was dressed in a pink kurta paired with white pants and a printed half-jacket, while Merchant donned a light pink kurta-pajama set.

Special blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

The day after their wedding, on July 13, Ambani and Merchant held their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who blessed the newlyweds. The couple's wedding reception took place on July 14. The grandeur of Ambani and Merchant's wedding was such that it made headlines with several celebrities describing it as "magical."

Star encounters

Celebrity attendees shared experiences of the grand wedding

Among the attendees were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, The Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, John Cena, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Cena shared his experience on Instagram stating: "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends."