Prime Minister Modi praised Araku Coffee, grown by the Konda Dora tribal community, for its unique flavor and global recognition.

The coffee, cultivated by 1.5 lakh tribal families, has boosted their income and won international awards, including a Geographical Indication tag for its distinct taste.

The Araku Valley's hot climate and iron-rich soil contribute to the coffee's balanced acidity and fruity-nutty undertones, making it a global favorite.

PM Modi lauds Araku coffee's unique flavor and global recognition

By Simran Jeet 04:24 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story In the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for Araku coffee, a specialty from Andhra Pradesh. He recalled savoring a cup during a visit to Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and then-state governor ESL Narasimhan. The Prime Minister also highlighted the international acclaim and numerous awards that Araku coffee has received for its rich aroma and flavor.

Production details

Araku coffee's organic cultivation and unique drying process

Araku coffee is grown in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, specifically in the Alluri Sita Ram Raju district. The cultivation involves organic farming practices, including green manuring and organic pest management. David Hogg, chief agriculture advisor of Naandi Foundation, stated that organic compost changes soil fertility like "magic," resulting in cherries rich in natural sugar. The drying process of the beans on a raised aluminium platform with 360-degree exposure plays a crucial role in defining Araku coffee's taste.

Cooperative impact

Girijan Cooperative's role in boosting tribal income

PM Modi underscored the role of the Girijan cooperative in uniting local farmers from the Konda Dora tribal community and enhancing their income through Araku coffee cultivation. He noted that about 1.5 lakh tribal families are engaged in cultivating Araku coffee, significantly boosting their income through the cooperative's efforts. The Prime Minister invited coffee lovers worldwide to taste Araku coffee, promising it would leave them "spellbound."

Recognition and controversy

Araku Coffee's Geographical Indication tag and global accolades

In 2019, Araku coffee received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag due to its unique qualities and reputation. Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed PM Modi's sentiments, stating that Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally. The coffee has also won gold at the Fifth World Conference and the Prix Epicures OR Award in Paris in 2018.

Distinctive taste

Araku Coffee's unique flavor profile and terroir

Araku coffee is celebrated for its distinctive flavor, a result of the unique terroir of the Araku Valley. The hot temperatures and iron-rich soil of the valley allow the coffee to ripen slowly, resulting in beans with balanced acidity, medium body, and a delightful mix of fruity and nutty undertones. This unique taste profile has contributed to its global demand and recognition at international events such as the G20 Summit hosted last year in New Delhi.