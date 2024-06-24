In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi's water crisis has escalated, with AAP ministers seeking Prime Minister Modi's intervention.

The ministers claim Delhi is receiving 100 MGD units less water than its rightful share, affecting around 28 lakh people.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticizes the AAP's actions, attributing the water shortage to silt accumulation in the Yamuna river. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi government seeks PM's intervention on water crisis

Delhi water crisis: AAP ministers write to Modi, seek intervention

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:35 pm Jun 24, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Ministers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention in the ongoing water crisis in the city. The letter, shared by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, says that despite a population increase over the past 30 years, Delhi's water supply remains unchanged. The ministers claim that there has been a significant decline in water coming from Haryana, which provides a large portion of Delhi's water supply.

Protest

Delhi Water Minister's hunger strike amid crisis

This comes while Delhi Water Minister Atishi is on her fourth day of a hunger strike at Jangpura's Bhogal, protesting against the alleged decline in water supply from Haryana. The decision to write to the PM was made during a meeting at this location. Atishi's health has reportedly been deteriorating due to elevated ketone levels, decreasing blood pressure and sugar levels, and weight loss.

Demand

AAP ministers demand Delhi's "Rightful share" of water

The AAP ministers have demanded Delhi's "rightful share" of water, claiming it has been denied despite heatwave conditions. They allege that they have been receiving 100 MGD units less water for several days now. This deficit is reportedly affecting around 28 lakh people who are not getting their daily water supply. The ministers plan to request Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena to visit Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant for an analysis of the situation.

Criticism

Delhi BJP chief criticizes AAP's actions amid crisis

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva has criticized the AAP government's actions, describing Atishi's hunger strike as an "air-conditioned hunger strike" with a clear intent to end soon. Sachdeva also suggested that the low water levels at the Wazirabad treatment plant are due to the accumulation of silt in the Yamuna, which prevents water from staying and causes it to flow away.