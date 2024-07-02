In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi, in his first address to the ruling bloc MPs during his third term, urged them to uphold parliamentary democracy and maintain decorum.

This comes after a recent ruckus in the Lok Sabha over remarks made by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Modi and the BJP's ideological source, the RSS, but his comments were largely dismissed by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Modi urges NDA MPs to uphold rules

Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul's remarks

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:33 am Jul 02, 202411:33 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to uphold parliamentary rules and maintain exemplary behavior in the House. This advice was given during an NDA parliamentary party meeting after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech of the Bharatiya Janata Party which caused significant uproar in the Lok Sabha. "All MPs have come to the Parliament for service to the nation," said Modi, urging NDA MPs to prioritize this service.

Minister's relay

Modi's message conveyed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju relayed Modi's message to the NDA MPs. He stated that the PM had instructed MPs to follow rules when raising issues of their constituency and national significance, maintaining parliamentary democracy and ensuring their behavior is up to standard. Rijiju also commented on Gandhi's conduct during his critique of the BJP, stating, "Yesterday, the way Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi behaved... This is our lesson."

Crucial gathering

NDA meeting marks PM Modi's first address in third term

The NDA meeting, held before Parliament convened on Tuesday morning, marked a significant event as it was PM Modi's first address to the ruling bloc MPs during his third term. The BJP, having lost its majority in recent Lok Sabha polls, now relies on allies like the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United) for support to form government. Rijiju clarified that there was no discussion about Gandhi's remarks or the ensuing chaos in Lok Sabha during their meeting.

Rajya Sabha remarks

Opposition leader Kharge criticizes PM Modi and RSS

Separately, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized PM Modi for his poll speeches and made allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological fount. However, most of Kharge's remarks were expunged by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar who defended the RSS as an organization working for the nation. "Is it a crime to be a member of an organisation? The RSS is an organisation working for the nation," Dhankhar said.