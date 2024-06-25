In brief Simplifying... In brief The inaugural session of India's Lok Sabha was marked by protests and controversy, particularly over the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker.

Opposition members, including those from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, criticized the decision, arguing that eight-term Congress MP K Suresh should have been appointed instead.

The session, which will include the election of the Lok Sabha speaker and the selection of the Leader of Opposition, is set to conclude on July 3.

Oaths, protests mark 1st day of Lok Sabha's inaugural session

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:51 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a rocky note on Monday. The first day was marked by disagreements between the government and a resurgent opposition on issues ranging from the Emergency and the Constitution to irregularities in central examinations. As many as 260 MPs—including Prime Minister Narendra Modi—took oaths on Monday. The remaining 281 MPs will take their oaths on Tuesday. Here's a recap of all that happened on the first day of the Parliament session.

Modi's speech

PM Modi's swipe at opposition, Congress

In a speech before the start of the inaugural session, PM Modi took a swipe at the opposition. He said June 25 (today) marks 50 years of the Emergency. Without directly naming the Congress, he stated that "The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected...the country...turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed." To recall, the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Opposition's stand

Opposition's response to PM Modi

Later, enthused by the better-than-expected performance in the general elections, the opposition members held up copies of the Constitution during the PM's oath-taking and chanted "NEET NEET" when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan approached the podium. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The attack that the PM and Amit Shah are launching on the Constitution is not acceptable to us, we will not let this happen...Our message is going across, no power can touch the Constitution of India."

Speaker controversy

Controversy over pro-tem speaker's appointment

The selection of pro-tem speaker, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhartruhari Mahtab also sparked a controversy. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance gathered at the spot where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi used to stand before holding copies of the Constitution to mark their protest. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju's clarification that government has stuck to rules appointing longest-serving member with consecutive terms failed to appease opposition that backs eight-term Congress MP K Suresh.

Statement

Ruling party hasn't forgotten haughtiness: Congress MP

Rijiju stated Mahtab has had seven uninterrupted terms as Lok Sabha member making him eligible for post while Suresh lost elections in 1998 and 2004. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the decision to appoint Mahtab as pro-tem speaker. He stated, "The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...the whole Dalit community in India could witness historic scene if K Suresh were appointed as pro-tem Speaker...today BJP has not just neglected Congress INDIA alliance and K Suresh but whole Dalit community."

To mark protest

INDIA bloc leaders not to assist pro-tem speaker

To mark their protest, INDIA bloc leaders, Suresh, TR Baalu (the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (the Trinamool Congress), appointed as panel chairpersons, did not show up to take the oath. The National Democratic Alliance leaders, led by the BJP, criticized opposition MPs for their "Save Constitution" march, urging them to focus on progress and stop politicizing issues post-elections. BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of "murdering" democracy by imposing Emergency in 1975.

Future proceedings

Speaker election to take place on Wednesday

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, President Droupadi Murmu hosted the council of ministers for dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following the two-day oath ceremony, elections for the Lok Sabha speaker will take place on June 26, with President Murmu addressing both Houses on June 27. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will be selected for the first time in a decade. The session is set to conclude on July 3 and will reassemble for monsoon sitting on July 22.