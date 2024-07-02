In brief Simplifying... In brief Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has requested a meeting with his Telangana counterpart, Revanth, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks meeting with Telangana counterpart Revanth

What's the story Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a meeting with his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy. In a letter on Monday, Naidu suggested the meeting be held at Reddy's residence in Hyderabad on July 6 (Saturday). The optics of this meeting between a chief minister from the National Democratic Alliance and his Congress counterpart has sent the political circles buzzing.

'For mutually beneficial solution...': Naidu on X

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu shared the letter in an X post. He wrote, "I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States." "I firmly believe that a face-to-face meeting will provide us with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," he added.

TDP's landslide win in assembly and parliamentary elections

Naidu, who took oath as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers, led his party, the TDP, to a landslide victory in the assembly and parliamentary elections. The TDP contested the elections in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janasena Party. The alliance now holds a significant majority in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with 135 MLAs from the TDP, 21 from the Janasena Party and eight from the BJP.