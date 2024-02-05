The announcements were made ahead of the state budget session that begins on Thursday

Telangana to adopt new anthem, change state abbreviation

What's the story The Telangana cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has decided to change its official abbreviation and adopt a new state anthem. In addition, the symbolic mother goddess of the state, Telangana Talli, will also be reimagined in a new look. The announcements were made ahead of the state budget session that begins on Thursday.

New abbreviation

Telangana vehicles to use 'TG' as prefix

Telangana's Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu told reporters that the cabinet took the decisions to change the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government's "whimsical" choices. Now, vehicle registration numbers in the state will have "TG" as the prefix. Babu alleged that in 2014, the then-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government arbitrarily chose the "TS" abbreviation to match their party name. TRS changed its named to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2022.

New emblem, new anthem

Caste census, debates on irrigation projects announced

The cabinet has also decided to change the state emblem and adopt Ande Sri's "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" as the state anthem. Amid the announcements was also the decision to conduct a caste survey in the state; a key poll plank of the Congress ahead of the assembly elections. Reddy has also invited his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, and nephew Harish Rao for a debate on irrigation projects in the assembly, which the BRS has accepted.

Other announcements

New high court complex; gas, power guarantees

The Telangana cabinet also approved 100 acres for a new high court complex in Rajendranagar district. The state government will also implement gas and power guarantees during the budget session; with the chief minister set to make the announcements in the assembly. The cabinet also approved the proposal to call the Budget Session of the assembly on Thursday. The session will begin with the governor's address.