Fibernet scam: CID names Chandrababu Naidu main accused

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:42 pm Feb 17, 202412:42 pm

What's the story The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh Police has named Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the primary suspect in a chargesheet related to the Rs. 114-crore Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Scam case. It alleged that the former chief minister manipulated the tender process for the AP Fibernet Project between 2014 and 2019, causing significant financial loss to the state. The chargesheet was filed in the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court on Friday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The fibernet case concerns the alleged manipulation of tenders in awarding a work order worth Rs. 330 crore for the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project Phase-1 to a favored company. In addition to this, Naidu faces charges in two other corruption cases—the skill development case and the Inner Ring Road scam. The cases kicked up a political controversy in Andhra Pradesh, wherein TDP leaders accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of carrying out a witch-hunt against Naidu over false allegations.

Other accused

MD Net India, IRTS officer also named in chargesheet

Apart from Naidu, the CID also accused V Hari Krishna Prasad, managing director of Net India, Hyderabad, and K Sambasiva Rao, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) officer. The chargesheet claims that Naidu, who was then chief minister and in charge of the energy, infrastructure, and investment department, personally recommended the execution of the fiber net project. It stated that the tender process was manipulated to favor a particular company.

Allegations

Irregularities, misappropriation of funds

The CID chargesheet alleged that Naidu approved the Fibernet project's estimate without conducting a market survey for item prices or standards. It also accuses him of pressuring senior government officials to include Prasad in various tender evaluation committees, revoke the blacklisting of Terasoftware Pvt. Ltd., and ultimately award the tender to that company. The chargesheet further revealed that the accused individuals allegedly funneled misappropriated funds through a network of companies owned by their associates using fake invoices.

About

Skill development corruption case

Naidu was arrested on September 9, 2023, in the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam case. The APSSDC was established under the TDP-led government in 2016 to empower unemployed youth by providing skill training. However, the CID allegedly found the project was initiated without a proper tendering process and approval from the cabinet, among other things. Naidu was arrested on non-bailable charges under various Indian Penal Code sections and the Prevention of Corruption Act.