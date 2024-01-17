Adani Group to invest Rs. 12,400 crore in Telangana

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:12 pm Jan 17, 2024

These investments will result in the creation of at least 5,600 jobs both directly and indirectly

Adani Group has announced plans to invest Rs. 12,400 crore in Telangana over the next few years. The investments will span across sectors like energy, information technology and defence. For this, Adani Group has signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Telangana government at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani were also part of the event.

Investments in green energy, data centers, cement, and aerospace

Adani Green Energy will put Rs. 5,000 crore into two hydroelectric projects with a capacity of 1,350 MW. AdaniConneX will also invest Rs. 5,000 crore for a 100 MW data center campus in Chandanvelly. This facility will run on green energy. Ambuja Cements will invest Rs. 1,400 crore in a cement grinding unit with an annual capacity of six metric tons. Adani Aerospace and Defence will set up counter drone and missile facilities with an investment of Rs. 1,000 crore.

Investments to create more than 5,600 jobs

As per the agreement between the Telangana government and Adani Group, these investments will result in the creation of at least 5,600 jobs both directly and indirectly. The cement grinding unit will provide employment to 4,000 people while the defence investment will create 1,000 jobs. The data center will work closely with the local MSMEs and start-ups that will demand an internationally competent supplier base for the project. This is expected to generate another 600 jobs.