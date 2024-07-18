In short Simplifying... In short Bhumi Pednekar, a successful actress, faced financial struggles early in her career, even taking a loan as a film student.

Bhumi Pednekar's humble beginnings at YRF

Thousands to stardom: Bhumi Pednekar's first paycheck at YRF revealed

By Isha Sharma 10:07 am Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Bhumi Pednekar, known for her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) with Ayushmann Khurrana, initiated her career at Yash Raj Films (YRF). As is widely known, before her acting career took off, she worked as an assistant casting director at YRF for six years. Pednekar, who is celebrating her 35th birthday on Thursday, once revealed to Mashable India that her first paycheck from the production house amounted to ₹7,000.

Financial management

Pednekar's early financial challenges and career journey

Pednekar expressed her excitement upon receiving her first paycheck, which she gave to her mother. She also shared the financial difficulties she encountered early in her career, stating, "I had taken a loan as a film student, and most of whatever I used to earn would go toward the repayment of my loan." Despite these challenges, she managed to carve out a successful acting career after being expelled from Whistling Woods International due to low attendance.

Filmography

Pednekar's notable works and future projects

Before her acting debut, Pednekar assisted renowned casting director Shanoo Sharma at YRF and auditioned several actors, including Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baaraat. Her filmography includes acclaimed works such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Bala. Her last appearance was in Netflix's gritty drama Bhakshak, co-starring Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava. Pednekar is currently gearing up for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.