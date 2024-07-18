Music or films? Ayushmann Khurrana makes his pick
Ayushmann Khurrana is known as much for his acting prowess as he is for his affinity toward music, evident through his numerous tracks. In a recent interview, he revealed that he could live without films but not without music. His career began with Roadies Season 2, then he moved onto anchoring jobs before making his debut in the feature film Vicky Donor, which was the beginning of what would be an inimitable career in Bollywood.
Actor's musical endeavors and recent release
Khurrana regularly performs at musical shows across India. Recently, he released his latest single, Reh Ja, which he not only sang but also wrote and composed. The female vocals for the song were provided by Harjot Kaur. While speaking to fans in a BTS video, he made his pick among music and movies, saying, "It is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music."
Khurrana's popular songs and musical singles
Khurrana's musical journey includes popular songs such as Pani Da Rang from his debut movie Vicky Donor, which he wrote, sang, and composed. He also sang Saadi Galli Aaja and Tu Hi Tu in Rohan Sippy's Nautanki Saala. Other popular movie tracks featuring Khurrana's vocals include Khaamakhaan, the reprise version of Dil-E-Nadaan, and more. On the acting front, he was last seen in Dream Girl 2 and has Vampires of Vijay Nagar in the pipeline.