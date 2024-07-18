In short Simplifying... In short Ayushmann Khurrana, a multi-talented artist known for his acting and singing, recently revealed his preference for music over films.

He expressed his deep connection with music while releasing his latest single, "Reh Ja", which he wrote, composed, and sang.

Khurrana, who has given hits like "Pani Da Rang" and "Saadi Galli Aaja", was last seen in "Dream Girl 2" and is set to appear in "Vampires of Vijay Nagar".

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his love for music

By Isha Sharma 09:50 am Jul 18, 202409:50 am

What's the story Ayushmann Khurrana is known as much for his acting prowess as he is for his affinity toward music, evident through his numerous tracks. In a recent interview, he revealed that he could live without films but not without music. His career began with Roadies Season 2, then he moved onto anchoring jobs before making his debut in the feature film Vicky Donor, which was the beginning of what would be an inimitable career in Bollywood.

Musical journey

Actor's musical endeavors and recent release

Khurrana regularly performs at musical shows across India. Recently, he released his latest single, Reh Ja, which he not only sang but also wrote and composed. The female vocals for the song were provided by Harjot Kaur. While speaking to fans in a BTS video, he made his pick among music and movies, saying, "It is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music."

Discography

Khurrana's popular songs and musical singles

Khurrana's musical journey includes popular songs such as Pani Da Rang from his debut movie Vicky Donor, which he wrote, sang, and composed. He also sang Saadi Galli Aaja and Tu Hi Tu in Rohan Sippy's Nautanki Saala. Other popular movie tracks featuring Khurrana's vocals include Khaamakhaan, the reprise version of Dil-E-Nadaan, and more. On the acting front, he was last seen in Dream Girl 2 and has Vampires of Vijay Nagar in the pipeline.