In brief Simplifying... In brief These Bollywood sports dramas are sure to tug at your heartstrings.

'Chak De! India' and 'Dangal' showcase the power of teamwork and perseverance, while 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Mary Kom' highlight resilience and determination against societal bias.

'Lagaan' beautifully combines patriotism and sportsmanship, portraying a tale of courage and unity against oppression.

These films not only entertain but also inspire with their compelling narratives and profound themes.

Watch these heartwarming Bollywood sports dramas

By Anujj Trehaan 11:59 am Jul 10, 202411:59 am

What's the story Bollywood has a knack for producing films that capture the essence of sports, blending it with drama to tell stories of underdogs, perseverance, and triumph. These movies not only entertain but also inspire viewers of all ages. Here are five heartwarming Bollywood sports dramas that showcase the spirit of various games and the athletes who play them.

'Chak De! India'

Chak De! India follows the journey of a disgraced former hockey player who returns as the coach of the Indian women's national hockey team. Tasked with leading a team of diverse and defiant players, he aims to transform them into a unified squad capable of winning against all odds. The film is celebrated for its portrayal of teamwork, determination and national pride.

'Dangal'

Dangal unfolds the compelling true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who defies the traditional norms by training his daughters in wrestling in their small village in Haryana. This inspiring film intricately portrays their challenging journey and significant victories on an international stage, deeply emphasizing the critical themes of gender equality and the power of perseverance amidst societal opposition.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag unfolds the life of Milkha Singh, known as "The Flying Sikh," an iconic Indian athlete. The film traces his journey from a tragic childhood during the partition to becoming a celebrated athlete. It highlights his resilience in adversity and relentless pursuit of excellence, making it an inspiring tale of determination and success against the odds.

'Mary Kom'

Mary Kom﻿ is a biopic that chronicles the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom. It portrays her journey from being a farmer's daughter in Manipur to rising as a world boxing champion. The film explores her battles against societal expectations and gender bias in the realm of sports, alongside the personal sacrifices she makes on her path to achieving her dreams.

'Lagaan'

Lagaan unfolds in Victorian India, under the oppressive British rule, narrating an epic story. In this tale, villagers, burdened by unjust taxes, challenge their colonial rulers to a cricket match as a bold wager for freedom from taxation. This film beautifully melds patriotism with the spirit of sportsmanship, while delving into themes of unity, courage, and resistance against tyranny through the lens of cricket.