Karan Johar discusses financial crisis in Bollywood

'How's that math working?': Karan Johar questions actors charging ₹35cr

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently voiced his concerns about the ongoing financial crisis in Bollywood during a conversation with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel. He emphasized the need to redefine and revamp the concept of theatrical success, stating that audiences' tastes have become very definitive and they prefer a certain kind of cinema. Johar also highlighted the rising cost of filmmaking, and high actor fees among other factors.

'They are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth...'

During the conversation, Johar revealed that he often faces "movie stars" demanding ₹35cr—despite delivering low openings at the box office. "There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn't do the numbers," he said. "Those movie stars asking for ₹35cr are opening to ₹35cr. How's that math working?"

Challenges in achieving theatrical success

Johar underscored the importance of a film's performance not only in multiplexes but also in A, B, and C centers for it to be deemed successful. He pointed out that despite allocating substantial funds for actor salaries, production costs, and marketing expenses, there is no guarantee of sufficient revenue generation. But he has to keep creating new content to "feed" his organization, the director emphasized.

'Feel like we are running around like headless chickens...'

Further, the filmmaker expressed concern over the lack of conviction and prevalence of "herd mentality in Bollywood," likening it to "running around like headless chickens." He said, "Right now, we are like, 'If Jawan and Pathaan worked, should we do only action?' Then everybody's running that way. Then suddenly a love story would work." "I feel like we are running around like headless chickens. Conviction has taken a complete beating, and it's all about herd mentality."

He cautioned against alienating Tier 2 cities

The filmmaker also cautioned against alienating Tier 2 cities and smaller towns with urban syntax in cinema, stating, "We haven't realized that there is a certain audience now that wants rooted Indian cinema and, without the pressure of what the critics have to say, pure joy." His latest production, Kill, featuring Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala is currently running in cinemas. Meanwhile, his next, Bad Newz, is set to hit theaters on July 19.