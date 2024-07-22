In short Simplifying... In short Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma are teaming up for a new Netflix film, a progressive story about two women, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

This marks the seventh collaboration between Dharmatic and Netflix India.

Meanwhile, Dharmatic has five more projects in the pipeline for various streaming platforms, and both lead actors have exciting projects lined up, including Sen Sharma's role in Anurag Basu's anthology and Ranta's romantic film with Vikrant Massey.

Pratibha Ranta-Konkona Sen Sharma collaborate for new film

Pratibha Ranta-Konkona Sen Sharma collaborate for new Netflix film: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:52 am Jul 22, 202411:52 am

What's the story Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital subsidiary of Dharma Productions, is joining forces with Netflix to create a new movie, reported Peeping Moon. The film will star Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta. The narrative, a relationship drama with comedic elements, will be under the direction of Anubhuti Kashyap, who earlier directed Doctor G. The screenplay is the work of Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani, who have previously contributed to films such as Anek and Khaali Peeli.

Project details

Details of the upcoming project under wraps

Although specific plot details remain undisclosed, the film is expected to be a progressive story focused on the relationship between two women. The supporting cast for this project is currently being finalized. Pre-production has reportedly already started, with main photography projected to commence around September-October 2024. This project reportedly signifies Dharmatic Entertainment's seventh collaboration with Netflix India.

Upcoming projects

Dharmatic Entertainment's ongoing projects and collaborations

Dharmatic Entertainment has five more projects lined up for various OTT platforms. These include Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Tamannaah Bhatia's Daring Partners set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video; Gyaarah Gyaarah featuring Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal scheduled for ZEE5; the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for Netflix; and a web series adaptation of Student of the Year for Disney+Hotstar.

Actors' updates

Lead actors' upcoming projects and collaborations

Meanwhile, Sen Sharma is slated to appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology, Metro... In Dino, reportedly set to release on November 29. She is also involved in a short film, Chashma, directed by Nitin Baid, and is in advanced talks with Junglee Pictures for a thriller project. Ranta, after her success in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has signed on for a romantic film opposite Vikrant Massey.