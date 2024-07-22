In short Simplifying... In short Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has decided to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname, causing her father to feel "aware and upset".

This follows the trend set by her siblings Zahara and Maddox, who have also chosen to drop their father's last name.

The family's decision seems to be a reflection of their personal relationships and individual identities.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:23 am Jul 22, 202411:23 am

What's the story Shiloh Jolie, daughter of renowned actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently chose to drop her father's surname. This decision came in the wake of "painful events" in her life, as reportedly revealed by her attorney Peter Levine. Contrary to some media reports, Levine clarified that the 18-year-old did not announce the name change through a newspaper ad. "Shiloh Jolie did not take out an 'ad' announcing any name change," Levine told Page Six.

Legalities

Legal procedures followed for Shiloh's name change

Levine further explained that he was obligated to publish a legal notice in the LA Times regarding the name change. This is a requirement under California law for anyone seeking to alter their name. To recall, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname. She intends to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie, following in the footsteps of her younger sister Vivienne who is listed as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders Playbill.

Father's reaction

Pitt 'aware and upset' over Shiloh's decision

Pitt was reportedly "aware and upset" about his daughter Shiloh's decision to drop his last name. A source disclosed to People last month that Pitt had always desired a daughter and experienced immense joy when Shiloh was born. Notably, Pitt also has an elder daughter, Zahara. The source added that reminders of his lost children are not easy for Pitt as he loves and misses them.

Siblings' decision

Other Jolie-Pitt children also drop Pitt's last name

Shiloh is not the only child of Jolie and Pitt to drop the 'Pitt' surname. Zahara, 19, also dropped her father's name during her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority induction at Spelman College in Atlanta last November. In 2021, Us Weekly reported that Maddox, 22, "doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie." The couple also shares two other children: Pax, 20, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox, 16.