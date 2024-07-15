In short Simplifying... In short Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's recent attendance at a 'naked party' in Berlin has sparked a flurry of online reactions.

When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi attended 'naked party' in Berlin

By Isha Sharma 10:34 am Jul 15, 202410:34 am

What's the story Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best recognized for the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, recently attended a body positivity/naked party in Berlin. She shared her experience on X on Sunday, writing, "Just attended a body positivity/ naked party in Berlin. Reminded me of the quote: don't be so open-minded that our brains fall out." "Desi girl forever. Need a shower and some Gayatri mantra chanting. Baapre."

Online reaction

Krishnamoorthi's post sparked online discussion on body positivity

Krishnamoorthi's post about the event quickly went viral, sparking a wave of comments from netizens sharing their views. One user shared, "I went to a nudist beach for the first time a few days ago but loved the experience." Another questioned the intent behind such events, asking, "That depends. Is it spiritual or for lust? If it's spiritual then you don't bother about the world and enjoy the peace."

Public concern

Concerns raised for Krishnamoorthi's wellbeing and career update

Some users expressed concern for Krishnamoorthi's wellbeing following her attendance at the event. A user wrote, "Mam it's not meant for us, please be careful." On the professional front, Krishnamoorthi was last seen in the play Ek Haan alongside Shekhar Suman. She has also been part of plays such as My Wife's Murder, Aag, Karma Aur Holi, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, Old Couple and more.