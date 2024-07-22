In short Simplifying... In short Pankaj Tripathi, known for his role as Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur, shared updates on 'Criminal Justice 4' and his character's potential spiritual transformation.

Tripathi, a Bihar native, aims to authentically portray India's heartland through his character, a polite yet complex figure.

He also revealed his acting process, emphasizing that he doesn't act for money, but for the lessons each character teaches him about himself. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pankaj Tripathi speaks about 'Mirzapur' and 'Criminal Justice'

Wait's over! Pankaj Tripathi shares update on 'Criminal Justice 4'

By Isha Sharma 11:07 am Jul 22, 202411:07 am

What's the story Pankaj Tripathi has established himself as the reigning king of OTT due to his roles in Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, respectively. While Sacred Games wrapped up years ago, Mirzapur's third season recently dropped. The wait for Criminal Justice Season 4 however, continues. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Tripathi revealed, "Madhav Mishra [his lawyer character] will return soon. We have wrapped up shooting."

Actor's insight

Tripathi finds joy in exploring character's internal conflicts

Tripathi also spoke at length about his character in Mirzapur, Kaleen bhaiyya. "It's fun to explore when a man that powerful falls," he stated. "Kaleen bhaiyya is weak this time, struggling to survive. The joy of doing this character lies in seeing how it feels when he is not in his element." The actor also revealed a potential spiritual transformation for his character, saying, "At one point [in the season], it almost feels that he will become a spiritual man."

Representation matters

Tripathi's desire to accurately represent India's heartland

Tripathi, a native of Bihar, participated in Mirzapur with the aim to accurately represent people from India's heartland. "The bahubalis of Purvanchal have always been represented in a filmy fashion. Kaleen bhaiyya had to be done in a unique way—he is soft-spoken; he is polite on the face, but deep down, he is grey." The show also stars Vijay Varma and Ali Fazal in key roles.

Method acting

Does he act for money? No!

Tripathi shared insights into his acting process, describing observing the world around him as his default mode. He said, "It's my default mode to observe the world around me, and interesting things are imprinted in my subconscious mind. I find it impossible to pinpoint which elements of Kaleen bhaiyya come from where." "Acting is not a means to make money for me. Every character teaches me what is inside me, what I have won and lost."