'Mirzya's debacle cost Saiyami Kher in this distressing way
Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher recently shared insights on how her debut film Mirzya's box office failure affected her career. The 2016 fantasy romantic film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was heavily promoted as the launchpad for Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, and Kher. Despite the hype, Mirzya failed to captivate audiences and underperformed at the box office. Speaking to Mid-Day, Kher spoke about the aftermath of Mirzya's failure.
Kher reveals career setbacks following 'Mirzya's commercial failure
Kher said, "I had signed two films and they did not answer my or my manager's calls (after Mirzya release). The films went to someone else." "I always knew it was a tough place to survive and it has been very tough but I have survived. Every time, I have doubted myself and felt that I am not cut out for this, I have had makers like Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, and R Balki who have backed me."
Kher's new approach to choosing roles in film industry
Kher has since shifted her focus to choosing roles that align with her values. "I listen to the script and if my heart feels good about it I do it. It's not like I have 10 roles to choose from. The opportunities coming are not as many as I'd like to be. So I have to still choose from the little pool I have." Kher was most recently seen in Sharmajee Ki Beti, directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.