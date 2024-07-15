In short Simplifying... In short Actor Purab Kohli, known for his roles in 'Rock On 2' and 'Jal', has faced professional setbacks due to the underperformance of these films.

Purab Kohli discusses possibility of 'Rock On 3'

What's the story In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, actor Purab Kohli, known for his roles in films such as Rock On! and Turning 30, discussed his career trajectory. He also spoke about the multistarrer Rock On 2, its impact on his career, and the possibility of a third part. He said, "I keep asking [Farhan Akhtar] if it'll come back for a third part. But, there are no discussions on that front as of now."

Kohli revealed that the underperformance of Rock On 2 and Jal led to professional setbacks. "Basically, after Jal, which was a big hit for me professionally, I had high hopes. I invested a lot into it, thinking that if Jal succeeded with me as the main lead, it would change my position in the industry." "Unfortunately, Jal tanked." "When Rock On 2 didn't do well either, I was back to wondering, 'Oh my God, now what do I do.'"

Currently, Kohli is part of the SonyLIV web series 36 Days, where he portrays Rishi Jaykar, a character with an academic background dealing with a past scandal. He explained his character's dynamics, stating, "His wife runs a successful business, and much of her respect and relationship with Rishi was based on his former position. Since he lost that position, she has lost respect for him." The show also stars Neha Sharma.