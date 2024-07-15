In short Simplifying... In short South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok's security team faced backlash for over-protecting him at Incheon International Airport, leading to a human rights inquiry.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:57 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story The security team for South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok (star of Lovely Runner), is facing criticism for their handling of fans at Incheon International Airport on Friday. An online user has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Korea, alleging that the team's excessive security measures violated human rights. The incident involved the team shining flashlights at fans and other airport patrons attempting to photograph the actor.

Measures explained

Security measures defended by Byeon's team

The CEO of Byeon's security team defended their actions, stating that the measures were in line with airport guidelines. The head of security explained to a South Korean outlet that the gate control was implemented to manage a crowd surge and prevent accidents. This included temporarily switching the automatic door to manual mode and checking passengers' boarding passes to avoid congestion and inconvenience.

Apology issued

Byeon's security team apologized for over-protection

Following further criticism for over-protecting Byeon in an airport lounge, the CEO of his security team issued an apology to News1. He acknowledged that there was no need for such extreme measures and expressed regret for making civilians uncomfortable. Further, the CEO assured that they do not typically operate in this manner and promised to take corrective steps and provide education to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Increased security

Rising star Byeon's popularity necessitated security

Byeon, known for his roles in K-dramas such as Strong Girl Nam Soon, Moonshine, and Record of Youth, as well as movies like Soulmate and 20th Century Girl, has seen a surge in popularity following his success with the recently-concluded romance drama Lovely Runner. This increased fame has necessitated heightened security measures to prevent any mishaps, leading to the recent controversy at Incheon International Airport.