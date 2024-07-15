In short Simplifying... In short Ye and his wife Bianca have been banned from several restaurants due to their controversial fashion choices, which have been heavily criticized.

Controversial outfit sparks restaurant ban threats for Ye and wife Bianca

By Tanvi Gupta 04:45 pm Jul 15, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Australian architect Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), caused a stir on Sunday when she wore a revealing bra top to a Los Angeles barbecue restaurant. The outfit sparked outrage among restaurateurs who have now vowed to ban the couple from their establishments. One owner stated, "If I am the owner of any establishment that these two intend to enter, I will tell them due to respect for my customers, you are not allowed to enter."

Public criticism

Public backlash over Censori's outfit fueled restaurant ban

Censori's attire drew widespread criticism, leading to the restaurant owners' decision. Critics voiced their disapproval, with one stating, "I wouldn't have them in my restaurant. Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this." Another critic added, "She looks absolutely ridiculous. How can any decent restaurant accept a customer wearing that?" "You used to get refused entry if you didn't wear a tie...How times have changed, now you can enter almost naked," another wrote.

Fashion influence

Censori's fashion choices and Ye's influence

Censori is known for her bold fashion choices, recently seen in an ensemble of bandage-like halter suspenders that barely covered her nipples. Her husband, Ye, reportedly had a significant influence on the fashion choices of his previous wife, Kim Kardashian, during their seven years-long marriage. A source reportedly stated, "Kanye did the same thing to Kim...he is doing with Bianca." "Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through—but she feels Bianca should've known what she was getting into."

Relationship status

Ye's past relationship with Kim explored

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed, "Kanye has always dressed me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be." Notably, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, just before their seventh wedding anniversary. By November 2022, their divorce was finalized, with Ye agreeing to pay $2,00,000 a month in child support and share equal custody. In January 2023, he married Yeezy architect Censori.