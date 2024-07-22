In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' offers a peek into the acclaimed director's world, with insights from industry colleagues and renowned filmmakers like James Cameron and Joe Russo.

Known for his blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli's creative journey is explored through behind-the-scenes footage and compelling narratives.

His upcoming project features Mahesh Babu, further cementing his status as a leading Indian filmmaker. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netflix's documentary on SS Rajamouli to premiere on August 2

'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' trailer chronicles brilliance of 'madman' director

By Tanvi Gupta 10:46 am Jul 22, 202410:46 am

What's the story Netflix unveiled the trailer for the eagerly-awaited biographical documentary on acclaimed director SS Rajamouli on Monday. Titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, the documentary is set to premiere on August 2. With the tagline "One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition," the trailer celebrates the 'madman' behind the magic, offering a glimpse into the creative genius who directed some of the biggest hits and revealing the intricate process behind their making.

Featured voices

Rajamouli is 'born to make films,' says Jr NTR

The two-minute trailer offers a glimpse into Rajamouli's world, with close friends and industry colleagues such as Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan sharing their experiences. Jr NTR aptly notes that Rajamouli is "born to make films... he's born to tell stories which haven't been told." The trailer also reveals a candid moment when presenter Anupama Chopra, behind the lens, asks about the "headache of working with Rajamouli," unearthing the real secrets behind the 'madman' director.

Insights

Documentary also includes insights from other stalwarts like James Cameron

Further, the documentary promises an intimate look into the life of the acclaimed director, featuring insights from James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar. Through an immersive exploration that includes behind-the-scenes footage, and compelling narratives, this collaboration seeks to capture the essence of the filmmaker's creative world. A recipient of numerous honors, Rajamouli's filmography includes three blockbusters—Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2 (2017), and RRR (2022)—all of which rank among the top six highest-grossing films in India to date.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Director's portfolio

Glance: Rajamouli's recent and upcoming projects

Rajamouli recently made a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a mythological sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. In addition to the Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli has directed blockbusters such as Magadheera, Eega, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, and Yamadonga. His next project is an untitled film featuring Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. These projects further solidify his reputation as one of India's most influential filmmakers.