Netflix's documentary on S.S. Rajamouli to premiere in August

By Isha Sharma 09:25 am Jul 06, 202409:25 am

What's the story Netflix has revealed plans to release a biographical documentary, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, on August 2. The film will delve into the life and work of acclaimed Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, known for his groundbreaking films such as Baahubali and RRR. The documentary is presented by Anupama Chopra and features insights from renowned personalities including James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, as well as actors like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

Documentary to highlight Rajamouli's influence on cinema

The documentary is a collaboration between Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios. It aims to showcase Rajamouli's significant impact on both Indian and international cinema through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. "S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema," said Chopra, the producer and host of the documentary. The film will be part of Netflix's Modern Masters doc series that focuses on Indian creatives.

Industry leaders laud Rajamouli's contributions to cinema

Applause Entertainment's Managing Director Sameer Nair expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking." Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content at Netflix India, also praised Rajamouli's contributions to cinema. She highlighted his adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres that have left an indelible mark on audiences globally.

Netflix's 2024 slate of documentaries from India

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is part of Netflix's 2024 slate of documentaries from across India. Other upcoming releases include Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a documentary on the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, and the Oscar-winning To Kill a Tiger. These films aim to provide viewers with an in-depth look into various aspects of Indian culture, history, and entertainment.