'Derry Girls' creator is here with new Netflix series
Lisa McGee, the creator of the popular series Derry Girls, has announced the commencement of her new comedy thriller series How to Get to Heaven From Belfast. The lead cast includes Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. The trio will portray three childhood friends who reunite after a friend's death, setting them on a journey described as a "dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey" through Ireland.
McGee expressed excitement for new Netflix series
McGee shared her excitement about the new project, stating, "I couldn't be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. I've loved writing Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara — three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives." She promised a mystery full of twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing and laughing.
Series shifted to Netflix amid editorial changes
Originally announced by Channel 4, the series moved to Netflix earlier this year due to changes in editorial direction, rising costs, and a recent downturn in the US co-production market. The eight-part series is produced by Hat Trick Productions and directed by Michael Lennox, known for his work on Derry Girls.
Character insights and plot details revealed
The show's synopsis provides a glimpse into the characters: Saoirse, a clever TV writer; Robyn, a stressed-out mother of three; and Dara, a dependable carer. These childhood friends reunite after receiving an email about the death of their estranged friend Greta. The eerie events at Greta's wake set them on an odyssey through Ireland as they try to uncover the truth of their past.