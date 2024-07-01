In brief Simplifying... In brief "Derry Girls" creator, McGee, is thrilled to start her new Netflix series, "How To Get To Heaven From Belfast", featuring three quirky women on a mysterious adventure.

Initially planned for Channel 4, the series moved to Netflix due to editorial changes and market conditions.

The plot revolves around childhood friends, Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, who reunite after a friend's death, leading them on a truth-seeking journey through Ireland.

New comedy thriller series announced

'Derry Girls' creator is here with new Netflix series

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:00 pm Jul 01, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Lisa McGee, the creator of the popular series Derry Girls, has announced the commencement of her new comedy thriller series How to Get to Heaven From Belfast. The lead cast includes Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. The trio will portray three childhood friends who reunite after a friend's death, setting them on a journey described as a "dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey" through Ireland.

Creator's enthusiasm

McGee expressed excitement for new Netflix series

McGee shared her excitement about the new project, stating, "I couldn't be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. I've loved writing Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara — three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives." She promised a mystery full of twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing and laughing.

Platform switch

Series shifted to Netflix amid editorial changes

Originally announced by Channel 4, the series moved to Netflix earlier this year due to changes in editorial direction, rising costs, and a recent downturn in the US co-production market. The eight-part series is produced by Hat Trick Productions and directed by Michael Lennox, known for his work on Derry Girls.

Series synopsis

Character insights and plot details revealed

The show's synopsis provides a glimpse into the characters: Saoirse, a clever TV writer; Robyn, a stressed-out mother of three; and Dara, a dependable carer. These childhood friends reunite after receiving an email about the death of their estranged friend Greta. The eerie events at Greta's wake set them on an odyssey through Ireland as they try to uncover the truth of their past.