'Panchayat 3': Real-life incident inspired climax, reveals Jitendra Kumar

By Isha Sharma 11:19 am Jul 06, 202411:19 am

What's the story The climax of the recently released third season of Panchayat was inspired by a real-life incident, according to actor Jitendra Kumar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kumar, who plays the protagonist Sachiv Ji in the series, revealed that videos of the actual event were used as a reference. "The videos of that incident are available and we executed the scene taking inspiration from there," he said.

Execution

Behind the scenes of 'Panchayat's climactic confrontation

Kumar further detailed the process behind filming the scene. The sequence was shot in one night following multiple rehearsals, ensuring a well-choreographed yet seemingly chaotic confrontation. The team's goal was to make the scene appear unscripted on screen to avoid any filming issues, contributing to its realistic portrayal and audience appeal. In the climax, a massive fight breaks out between nearly all the characters, which marks a departure for the series that has so far focused on tranquility and peace.

Progression

'Panchayat's journey: From premiere to Season 3

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and scripted by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020. The series quickly gained a massive response from viewers, leading to the release of a second season in 2022 and a third season on May 28, 2024. The plot revolves around an engineering graduate who becomes a panchayat secretary in the fictional town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh due to limited employment options.